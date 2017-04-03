Wanted man arrested after high-speed chase in Wood County
A man wanted on warrants out of Athens County, Ohio, is facing charges in Wood County after leading city police on a high-speed pursuit through a residential neighborhood Wednesday. Jeremy T. Allen, 26, of 1672 Woodhurst Court, Columbus, was arrested on a felony count of fleeing and a fugitive from justice charge around noon Wednesday, Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin said.
