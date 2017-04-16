W.Va. Division of Labor needs businesses to help identify credit card skimmers
The state Division of Labor is asking West Virginia businesses to check their credit card readers after several card skimmers were identified across the state. "We need the businesses' help.
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|44 min
|FCLU West Virginia
|50
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|1 hr
|Never know
|70
|Steve Boston
|4 hr
|Jareeza
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|RSM
|4,071
|Parkersburg Cops
|6 hr
|CJ
|1
|Melissa Urban
|14 hr
|Blaine
|1
|Mo's storage units
|19 hr
|Ali Baba
|7
