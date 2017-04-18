Vienna man seriously injured in collision

Ricky Daniels, 51, of Vienna was listed in serious condition Monday at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after being struck by a truck early Saturday on Murdoch Avenue , Parkersburg police said. Daniels, who was operating a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was turning left from Lakeview Drive onto Murdoch when he was struck on Murdoch by a 2005 Dodge truck driven by Kenneth Goff III, 20, of Davenport, Fla., said Police Chief Joe Martin.

