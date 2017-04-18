Vienna man seriously injured in colli...

Vienna man seriously injured in collision

Ricky Daniels, 51, of Vienna was listed in serious condition Monday at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after being struck by a truck early Saturday on Murdoch Avenue , Parkersburg police said. Daniels, who was operating a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was turning left from Lakeview Drive onto Murdoch when he was struck on Murdoch by a 2005 Dodge truck driven by Kenneth Goff III, 20, of Davenport, Fla., said Police Chief Joe Martin.

