Vienna man seriously injured in collision
Ricky Daniels, 51, of Vienna was listed in serious condition Monday at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown after being struck by a truck early Saturday on Murdoch Avenue , Parkersburg police said. Daniels, who was operating a 2009 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was turning left from Lakeview Drive onto Murdoch when he was struck on Murdoch by a 2005 Dodge truck driven by Kenneth Goff III, 20, of Davenport, Fla., said Police Chief Joe Martin.
Add your comments below
