Two men charged with separate strangulation counts
Two men were arrested in separate incidents in Parkersburg over the weekend, each charged with a felony count of strangulation. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wood County Magistrate Court, on March 25, Johnson was in an argument with a female at his former Broad Street residence when he grabbed her from behind and choked her until she began to lose consciousness.
