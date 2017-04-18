Two arrested in Parkersburg shooting; no arrests in Walker incident
Photo by Evan Bevins Parkersburg Police officers move crime scene tape so a Camden Clark ambulance can take the victim of a Wednesday afternoon shooting at Maple and Bird streets to Camden Clark Medical Center. Stephen Duane Wilder was later taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, with what police Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who wants to jizz on Sabrina staats ?
|3 hr
|usernameme
|2
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|7 hr
|JennaMilvet
|77
|Best looking women in this area? (Jul '16)
|15 hr
|Reinbo love
|13
|i need a cougar (Nov '12)
|15 hr
|Reinbo love
|6
|Parkersburg Cops
|Tue
|Anonymous Berkshire
|7
|Cynthia Owens
|Apr 17
|we wuz kangz
|6
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|Apr 16
|FCLU West Virginia
|50
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC