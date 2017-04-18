Two arrested in Parkersburg shooting;...

Two arrested in Parkersburg shooting; no arrests in Walker incident

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Evan Bevins Parkersburg Police officers move crime scene tape so a Camden Clark ambulance can take the victim of a Wednesday afternoon shooting at Maple and Bird streets to Camden Clark Medical Center. Stephen Duane Wilder was later taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, with what police Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who wants to jizz on Sabrina staats ? 3 hr usernameme 2
Justin Anderson, public debt 7 hr JennaMilvet 77
Best looking women in this area? (Jul '16) 15 hr Reinbo love 13
i need a cougar (Nov '12) 15 hr Reinbo love 6
Parkersburg Cops Tue Anonymous Berkshire 7
Cynthia Owens Apr 17 we wuz kangz 6
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) Apr 16 FCLU West Virginia 50
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,419,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC