Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

An Elizabeth woman and a Columbus man were arrested early Sunday morning after being found in possession of large amounts of methamphetamine and marijuana, officials said. Leanne Nicole Hall, 23, of 7118 Elizabeth Pike, Elizabeth, was driving a vehicle stopped by Parkersburg Police for a prohibited right turn on a red light from Lakeview Drive to Murdoch Avenue around 12:53 a.m. Sunday, according to criminal complaints filed in Wood County Magistrate Court.

