Timbering project raises questions at Wood BOE meeting

Wood County Board of Education members are trying to get to the root of the problem with a canceled timbering project near Edison Middle School. Assistant Superintendent Mike Fling presented information to the board Tuesday, saying the timbering project in the Edison Arboretum was meant to remove dead and dying trees from the property because they were considered hazardous to students and members of the public.

