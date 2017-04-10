Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down
UP: To the use of common sense, intuition and just plain good police work that has led to the relatively uneventful resolution of a couple of intense situations encountered by local law enforcement recently. Well-trained, cooler heads prevailed in incidents that could very well have ended badly - as have some similar incidents we have seen dramatically retold in national news.
