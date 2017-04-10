Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

UP: To the use of common sense, intuition and just plain good police work that has led to the relatively uneventful resolution of a couple of intense situations encountered by local law enforcement recently. Well-trained, cooler heads prevailed in incidents that could very well have ended badly - as have some similar incidents we have seen dramatically retold in national news.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parkersburg Cops 1 hr Anonymous Berkshire 3
Cynthia Owens 11 hr we wuz kangz 6
Justin Anderson, public debt Sun Jenna Milvet 73
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) Sun FCLU West Virginia 50
Steve Boston Sun Jareeza 1
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Sun RSM 4,071
Melissa Urban Sat Blaine 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,363,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC