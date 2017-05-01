Stoked Coffee percolating in Parkersburg
Stoked Coffee has plenty of customers who make the drive from Parkersburg to Marietta to enjoy its Stoked Mocha, Speedy Turtle, Frozen Buckeye and more. The business, which opened 10 years ago in Marietta, is adding a Parkersburg location.
