Southside under boil-water advisory
The Parkersburg Utility Board has issued a boil advisory for south Parkersburg from 900 to 1810 Camden Ave., including Phillips Street, Wigal Street and Lauckport Lane. A leak occurred overnight in the main line at Camden Avenue and Wigal Street.
