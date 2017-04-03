Southside under boil-water advisory

The Parkersburg Utility Board has issued a boil advisory for south Parkersburg from 900 to 1810 Camden Ave., including Phillips Street, Wigal Street and Lauckport Lane. A leak occurred overnight in the main line at Camden Avenue and Wigal Street.

