Sheriff IDs suspect in Wednesday shooting

The Wood County Sheriff's Department is looking for Dustin Ray Kinney, 24, Parkersburg, a suspect in a shooting of a 26-year old man Wednesday on Oak Grove Road in Walker, Sheriff Steve Stephens announced this afternoon in a press conference. Kinney is 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, and his neck and face are heavily tatooed, the sheriff's department said.

