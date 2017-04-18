Sheriff IDs suspect in Wednesday shooting
The Wood County Sheriff's Department is looking for Dustin Ray Kinney, 24, Parkersburg, a suspect in a shooting of a 26-year old man Wednesday on Oak Grove Road in Walker, Sheriff Steve Stephens announced this afternoon in a press conference. Kinney is 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, and his neck and face are heavily tatooed, the sheriff's department said.
