Shad Martin describes despair from drugs

15 hrs ago

The former executive director of the Latrobe Street Mission in Parkersburg explained Tuesday the depth of his despair at relapsing into old drug habits before being sentenced in Washington County Common Pleas Court to prison. Shad Martin, 39, of 1359 Elizabeth Pike, Mineral Wells, was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday for smuggling drugs into the Washington County Jail last May. But Washington County Assistant Prosecutor Kelly Hamilton said he will not oppose judicial release for Martin after 18 months served.

