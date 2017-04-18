Search ongoing for suspects in shootings

The incidents occurred within about two hours of each other Wednesday afternoon, one around 1 p.m. at the corner of Maple and Bird streets in Parkersburg, the other around 3 p.m. when a man with a gunshot wound sought help at a residence on Walker Road near Oak Grove Road. In Parkersburg, city resident Stephen Duane Wilder, 26, was shot once in the back in front of 512A Maple St. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wood County Magistrate Court, he suffered Baker, 23, last known address 1506 Sixth St., Parkersburg, was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday morning on charges of attempted murder and presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

