School of Medicine student selected for national position with LCME

Raj Singh, a third-year medical student at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has been selected through a rigorous application process to serve as one of two students on the Liaison Committee on Medical Education , the accrediting body for medical schools in the United States and Canada. Singh, who was born in New Jersey and spent much of his childhood in Parkersburg, West Virginia, says he is very excited about representing Marshall University.

