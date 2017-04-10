Read Aloud WV in need of volunteers
The Wood County Chapter of Read Aloud WV is looking for volunteer readers, with a training event coming up next week. A training session will be held at noon Tuesday at the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue in Parkersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mo's storage units
|48 min
|Ali Baba
|7
|Cynthia Owens
|1 hr
|ferreal
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|6 hr
|RSM
|4,069
|A question for the Trump Supporters
|9 hr
|Yeah
|3
|Jenna Bryan ex stripper (Sep '16)
|Thu
|John1234
|7
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|Apr 13
|Been There
|69
|Forshey adoption
|Apr 12
|Hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC