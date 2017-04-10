Read Aloud WV in need of volunteers

14 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The Wood County Chapter of Read Aloud WV is looking for volunteer readers, with a training event coming up next week. A training session will be held at noon Tuesday at the Parkersburg and Wood County Public Library on Emerson Avenue in Parkersburg.

