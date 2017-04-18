PHS - SAlumni Art Show opens at Parke...

PHS - SAlumni Art Show opens at Parkersburg Art Center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Retired Parkersburg High School teacher Ken Gilbert signs a book he authored for Sharon Apgar, a retired guidance counselor from PHS. Photo by Jeffrey Saulton Retired Parkersburg High School teacher Ken Gilbert signs a book he authored for Sharon Apgar, a retired guidance counselor from PHS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
SugarBabies 1 hr Anonymous 5
Cynthia Owens 3 hr bobs 8
does anyone know who Jon Stringer is with? (Mar '16) 3 hr shena 4
A question for the Trump Supporters 5 hr You must be kidding 4
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 18 hr RSM 4,073
CNAC / JDByrider (Feb '15) Fri Onewithin 18
who wants to jizz on Sabrina staats ? Apr 19 usernameme 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,493,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC