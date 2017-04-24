Parkersburg YMCA to mark Healthy Kids...

Parkersburg YMCA to mark Healthy Kids Day on Saturday

On Saturday the YMCA of Parkersburg is celebrating YMCA's Healthy Kids Day with a free community event that encourages kids in the Mid-Ohio Valley to get moving and learning, and families living healthier, officials said. The YMCA of Parkersburg's Healthy Kids Day takes place at the YMCA on Broad Street from 9 a.m.-noon and features fun, active play and educational activities.

