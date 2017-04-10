Parkersburg singer, songwriter's work featured in TV, movies
Photo by Jess Mancini Jim Gustafson of Poobah holds two of the 13 albums of music by Poobah. Songs he has written were used on a TV show and several movies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|6 hr
|known
|60
|Connector trail proposal slated to move forward
|8 hr
|Trump is Winning
|1
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|bevrli
|47
|Mike Haught
|Sun
|HAUGHTISHOTT
|24
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Sun
|Teach
|4,052
|Cynthia Owens
|Apr 7
|wewuzkangz
|4
|Norma Boserman (Oct '10)
|Apr 7
|Dennis
|6
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC