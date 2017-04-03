Parkersburg, Marietta theaters offer variety
The month of April will see a variety of offerings for children and adults at the historic Smoot Theatre in Parkersburg and the historic Peoples Bank Theatre in Marietta. In Parkersburg, the Smoot Theatre will present the traditional final program of its Smoot Kids Club Series on April 22 when the Missoula Children's Theatre program presents Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Couples that swing (Aug '16)
|10 hr
|Haji
|9
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|Need a ride
|4,042
|Monday fun
|Sun
|Big money
|1
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|Sun
|Ali Baba
|38
|Mo's storage units
|Sat
|Ali Baba
|3
|nicki gibson (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Elderly abuse
|28
|Scott Joy
|Mar 29
|wewuzkangz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC