Parkersburg man killed in auto accident

Parkersburg man killed in auto accident

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

A Parkersburg man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Washington County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Marietta reported. Chad M. Cokely, 24, of Parkersburg, was a passenger in a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Kaitlyn G. Barton, 18, of Marietta, which crashed about 8:56 a.m. Sunday on County 375 in Fearing Township, the OSHP reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Zac Wilson a cop? Tyler McMahon is too 9 hr QuitBeingaDumbass 1
I think it's Sam on south side anyone know anyt... (Aug '15) 21 hr Guest 3
Cynthia Owens 21 hr we wuz kangz 10
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 22 hr RSM 4,088
Backpage 22 hr SRB85 1
Jenna Bryan ex stripper (Sep '16) Mon Move on 8
Samantha starcher Mon Bigdaddy 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,354 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC