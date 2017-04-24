Parkersburg man killed in auto accident
A Parkersburg man died Sunday morning in a single-vehicle accident in Washington County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Marietta reported. Chad M. Cokely, 24, of Parkersburg, was a passenger in a 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Kaitlyn G. Barton, 18, of Marietta, which crashed about 8:56 a.m. Sunday on County 375 in Fearing Township, the OSHP reported.
