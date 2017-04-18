Parkersburg girls join White House Easter Egg Roll

Photo Provided Rachel, McKenzie and Madeline Lore of Parkersburg pose with the Easter bunny during the White House's Easter Egg Roll on Monday in Washington, D.C. Photo Provided Madeline and McKenzie Lore of Parkersburg pose with the storybook character The Very Hungry Caterpillar during the White House's Easter Egg Roll on Monday in Washington, D.C. Photo Provided Rachel, Andrew, Madeline and McKenzie Lore of Parkersburg traveled to Washington, D.C., over the weekend to participate in the White House's Easter Egg Roll on Monday. WASHINGTON - A couple of girls from Parkersburg had the opportunity to participate in the White House's annual Easter Egg Roll this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.