Parkersburg fire station project takes next step
Plans to replace Parkersburg's three oldest fire stations took another step forward recently after the revived Municipal Building Commission agreed to oversee the project. Newly appointed commissioners met March 23 and approved a cooperative agreement with city government to explore construction of the fire stations.
