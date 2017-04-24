Parkersburg Choral Society Spring Con...

Parkersburg Choral Society Spring Concert slated for Sunday

15 hrs ago

The Parkersburg Choral Society will host its Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1710 23rd St., Parkersburg. The concert will be free and open to the public due in part to a grant from Artsbridge.

