Parkersburg Choral Society closes out season

Photo by Brett Dunlap The Parkersburg Choral Society held its Spring Concert, the last performance of the 2016-2017 concert season, Sunday at Emmanuel Baptist Church on 23rd Street in Parkersburg. Photo by Brett Dunlap The Parkersburg Choral Society held its Spring Concert, the last performance of the 2016-2017 concert season, Sunday at Emmanuel Baptist Church on 23rd Street in Parkersburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.