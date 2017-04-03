Parkersburg auto dealership raises $1...

Parkersburg auto dealership raises $16,087 for Salvation Army

Representatives of Lou Thomas Subaru presented Maj. Matthew J. Riley, the commander of the Parkersburg Salvation Army, with a check for $16,087 for the local chapter.

