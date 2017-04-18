Parkersburg artist Don Whitlatch dies...

Parkersburg artist Don Whitlatch dies at age 85

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Whitlatch, a Parkersburg native, graduated from Parkersburg High School and served in the U.S. Air Force. He also attended West Virginia University and Ohio University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr RSM 4,084
Parkersburg Cops 8 hr Anonymous Berkshire 9
Mo's storage units 8 hr ? 8
SugarBabies 11 hr Looking 6
Cynthia Owens Sat bobs 8
does anyone know who Jon Stringer is with? (Mar '16) Sat shena 4
A question for the Trump Supporters Sat You must be kidding 4
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC