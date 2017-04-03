Our community deserves the best
I like and try to have the appropriate title for my column every week and this week more than ever. Yes! I love our town and the entire Mid Ohio Valley and that is why I do what I do.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rich Walters is a LIAR, He is on Suboxone!!!!!
|18 hr
|Tone
|7
|Mike Haught
|19 hr
|HAUGHTISHOTT
|20
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|Fri
|HmmBusy
|57
|Cynthia Owens
|Fri
|wewuzkangz
|4
|Norma Boserman (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Dennis
|6
|JR Dowler
|Fri
|Mighty whitey
|5
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Dennis
|4,048
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC