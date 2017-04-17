One Mana Two Sidesa : Part 2
Photo by Jeff Baughan Chris Parsons works on shoulder strength with the assistance of a pulldown bar on a weight machine at the Bent Barbell Gymnasium in Parkersburg. PARKERSBURG - It's not the sold-out arenas of the WWE Chris Parsons enters as Magnum CK, his wrestling persona.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i need a cougar (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Secret admirer
|4
|Best looking women in this area? (Jul '16)
|2 hr
|Secret admirer
|11
|Parkersburg Cops
|10 hr
|Anonymous Berkshire
|3
|Cynthia Owens
|20 hr
|we wuz kangz
|6
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|Sun
|Jenna Milvet
|73
|cps/dhhr (Aug '14)
|Sun
|FCLU West Virginia
|50
|Steve Boston
|Sun
|Jareeza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC