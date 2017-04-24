On the Record

* Emory Kelly Terrell, 42, of 1008 Pike St., Parkersburg, was arraigned on charges of third-degree sexual assault and incest and bond was set at $100,000. * Michael Paul Hollingsworth, 37, of 1932 Hamilton St., Parkersburg, was arraigned on charges of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and fugitive from justice and bond was set at $10,000.

