On the Record
* Emory Kelly Terrell, 42, of 1008 Pike St., Parkersburg, was arraigned on charges of third-degree sexual assault and incest and bond was set at $100,000. * Michael Paul Hollingsworth, 37, of 1932 Hamilton St., Parkersburg, was arraigned on charges of receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and fugitive from justice and bond was set at $10,000.
Parkersburg Discussions
|A question for the Trump Supporters
|6 min
|Vet
|6
|Mike Haught
|3 hr
|HAUGHTISHOTT
|32
|Justin Anderson, PHS
|3 hr
|PHS
|1
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|DiamondsWild
|4,091
|Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16)
|12 hr
|Letssee
|14
|So who is Ryan Caplinger's newbie? Heroin junki...
|20 hr
|Hate to see peopl...
|1
|The Gough Hazard (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Scott gough
|49
