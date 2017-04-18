Nondiscrimination ordinance discussio...

Nondiscrimination ordinance discussion continues

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

All of City Council's votes Tuesday were unanimous; the disagreement came as community members continued to discuss a proposed non-discrimination ordinance sent to committee last month. On March 15, before a crowd of hundreds, Parkersburg City Council voted 7-2 to send an ordinance prohibiting discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on multiple factors including sexual orientation and gender identity to the Committee of the Whole for further discussion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parkersburg Cops 13 hr Anonymous Berkshire 7
Justin Anderson, public debt 14 hr JennaMilvet 75
i need a cougar (Nov '12) Mon Secret admirer 4
Best looking women in this area? (Jul '16) Mon Secret admirer 11
Cynthia Owens Mon we wuz kangz 6
cps/dhhr (Aug '14) Apr 16 FCLU West Virginia 50
Steve Boston Apr 16 Jareeza 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,661 • Total comments across all topics: 280,399,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC