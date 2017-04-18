Nondiscrimination ordinance discussion continues
All of City Council's votes Tuesday were unanimous; the disagreement came as community members continued to discuss a proposed non-discrimination ordinance sent to committee last month. On March 15, before a crowd of hundreds, Parkersburg City Council voted 7-2 to send an ordinance prohibiting discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on multiple factors including sexual orientation and gender identity to the Committee of the Whole for further discussion.
