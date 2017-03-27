New trees to help spruce up City Park in Parkersburg
The Parkersburg Tree Commission is giving a much-needed makeover to City Park, by replacing dying and damaged trees to help improve the beauty of the area. The project was brought to the Tree Commission to target areas in the park that could use newly planted trees, move trees that would thrive in different locations and replace the trees that are old or have been damaged by the weather.
