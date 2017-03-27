Murphytown Baptist Church to hold open house

The congregation of Murphytown Baptist Church will host an open house to introduce the new pastor, Jason Hickman and his family, 4-6 p.m. today at the church. The church is located five miles east of Parkersburg at the Murphytown Road exit of Route 50. The first road to the left is Murphytown Circle and the church is on the left.

