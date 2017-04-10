Mountain State native and marijuana l...

Mountain State native and marijuana legalization analyst surprised by passage of Medical Cannabis...

Hopeful for a signature from Governor Jim Justice, Matt Simon of the Washington D.C. based Marijuana Policy Project said the Medical Cannabis Act is a good start for cannabis legislation in the Mountain State. "For states like West Virginia that are just ravaged by opioid addiction, and when so many patients are suffering from that, we see the evidence that cannabis can be a safer alternative and actually address those problems," the legislative analyst said Friday on "The Gary Bowden Show" on the AJR News Network.

