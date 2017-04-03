Mid Ohio Valley Ringers spring concert

The Mid Ohio Valley Ringers will present a spring concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Wayside United Methodist Church, 3001 Grand Central Ave., Vienna, W.Va. The Mid Ohio Valley Ringers is West Virginia's only bronze level community handbell choir, and has members from Parkersburg, Marietta, Williamstown, Little Hocking, Columbus, Ohio and Charleston, W.Va.

