Medical marijuana bill goes to WV governor
The House of Delegates accepted a technical amendment from the Senate on a medical marijuana bill and sent the bill on to the governor. Brad McElhinny is the statewide correspondent for MetroNews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Haught
|2 hr
|HOTTISHAUGHT
|18
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|4 hr
|Dennis
|4,048
|Cynthia Owens
|9 hr
|Why
|2
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|Wed
|JennaMilvet
|52
|A question for the Trump Supporters
|Apr 4
|Geralt
|2
|Couples that swing (Aug '16)
|Apr 4
|Tony
|10
|Ryan Caplinger
|Apr 4
|Danese Slittsberg
|2
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC