Market Street Merchants and Artists Walk to be held

The first Market Street Merchants and Artists Walk in downtown Parkersburg will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, featuring over 20 retail shops, restaurants, offices and services along with local and regional artists. Downtown PKB and Artsbridge are partners in sponsoring the event and have secured locations along the route, offering a celebration of art, music, and craftsmanship in a growing downtown shopping, dining and business district.

