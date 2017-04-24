Market Street Merchants and Artists W...

Market Street Merchants and Artists Walk to be held

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

The first Market Street Merchants and Artists Walk in downtown Parkersburg will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, featuring over 20 retail shops, restaurants, offices and services along with local and regional artists. Downtown PKB and Artsbridge are partners in sponsoring the event and have secured locations along the route, offering a celebration of art, music, and craftsmanship in a growing downtown shopping, dining and business district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mike Haught 7 hr Love Peanuts 33
A question for the Trump Supporters 9 hr Hamedajan 7
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Wed DiamondsWild 4,091
Amanda Boyd used to work at wild suzis (Mar '16) Wed Letssee 14
So who is Ryan Caplinger's newbie? Heroin junki... Wed Hate to see peopl... 1
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Tue Scott gough 49
Zac Wilson a cop? Tyler McMahon is too Apr 25 QuitBeingaDumbass 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,610,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC