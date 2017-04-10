Marietta College alumni meeting at NET
The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Association of Marietta College alumni is kicking off another year of activities with a happy hour mixer from 6-8 p.m. April 27 at the North End Tavern and Brewery in Parkersburg. Peck is providing the appetizers and space in the NET's tank room for the gathering.
