Manchin schedules Town Hall meetings ...

Manchin schedules Town Hall meetings in Parkersburg, Hinton

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

West Virginia's Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has scheduled a series of constituent visits around the state over the next two weeks to discuss current state and national issues. According to the senator's office, they include a Town Hall meeting at West Virginia University in Parkersburg on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 1 min Turn the page 4,058
Forshey adoption 11 hr Hope 1
Mike Haught 12 hr HOTTISHAUGHT 28
Justin Anderson, public debt 12 hr Jenna Milvet 64
Todd Nutter (Jan '15) 18 hr Tina from Salem O... 21
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Tue BeYounSay 48
News Connector trail proposal slated to move forward Apr 10 Trump is Winning 1
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,564 • Total comments across all topics: 280,258,299

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC