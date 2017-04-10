Manchin faces public at town hall mee...

Manchin faces public at town hall meeting at West Virginia University at Parkersburg

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Photo by Michael Erb Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., addresses a crowd of people Wednesday during a town hall meeting at West Virginia University at Parkersburg. Manchin answered a variety of questions, with topics ranging from the federal budget to climate change to special interest groups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jenna Bryan ex stripper (Sep '16) 12 hr John1234 7
Justin Anderson, public debt 14 hr Been There 69
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 15 hr Against all odds 4,064
Forshey adoption Wed Hope 1
Mike Haught Wed HOTTISHAUGHT 28
Todd Nutter (Jan '15) Wed Tina from Salem O... 21
The Gough Hazard (Mar '16) Tue BeYounSay 48
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,192 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC