Man refuses to exit home for deputies...

Man refuses to exit home for deputies; standoff ends peacefully

West Virginia State Police, Parkersburg Police and Wood County Sheriff's deputies wait across 24th Street from a residence where a man refused to comply with deputies who were sent to pick him up on a mental hygiene order Tuesday afternoon. The man eventually exited the residence peacefully alongside Sheriff Steve Stephens and a deputy.

