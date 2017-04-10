Man refuses to exit home for deputies; standoff ends peacefully
West Virginia State Police, Parkersburg Police and Wood County Sheriff's deputies wait across 24th Street from a residence where a man refused to comply with deputies who were sent to pick him up on a mental hygiene order Tuesday afternoon. The man eventually exited the residence peacefully alongside Sheriff Steve Stephens and a deputy.
