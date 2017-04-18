Laymoni's Pastime Pizza opens in downtown Parkersburg

Laymoni's Pastime Pizza at 327 Juliana St. will open 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and is the result of a partnership of Richard and Merilyn Layman and Mark Duckworth. A former owner of Pastime Pizza in Marietta for three years, Richard Layman said the parlor is putting on the final touches and is counting down to opening day.

