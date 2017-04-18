Laymoni's Pastime Pizza opens in down...

Laymoni's Pastime Pizza opens in downtown Parkersburg

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

Laymoni's Pastime Pizza at 327 Juliana St. will open 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and is the result of a partnership of Richard and Merilyn Layman and Mark Duckworth. A former owner of Pastime Pizza in Marietta for three years, Richard Layman said the parlor is putting on the final touches and is counting down to opening day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 6 hr RSM 4,084
Parkersburg Cops 8 hr Anonymous Berkshire 9
Mo's storage units 8 hr ? 8
SugarBabies 11 hr Looking 6
Cynthia Owens Sat bobs 8
does anyone know who Jon Stringer is with? (Mar '16) Sat shena 4
A question for the Trump Supporters Sat You must be kidding 4
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,190 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC