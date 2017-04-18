In Limbo: No action planned on Parkersburg non-discrimination ordinance
If the number of people continuing to address it during Parkersburg City Council's public forums is any indication, a proposed non-discrimination ordinance isn't going away. But as the proposal sits before the Committee of the Whole of City Council, at present it's not going anywhere.
