Generator fire damages Lulu Street home
An early Sunday fire that did $30,000 worth of damage and killed a pet is believed to have started on or near a generator providing power to the house. The fire at 614 Lulu St., Parkersburg, was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said.
