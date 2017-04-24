Generator fire damages Lulu Street home

Generator fire damages Lulu Street home

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsandSentinel.com

An early Sunday fire that did $30,000 worth of damage and killed a pet is believed to have started on or near a generator providing power to the house. The fire at 614 Lulu St., Parkersburg, was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday, Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
justin anderson 3 hr Truth 1
Zac Wilson a cop? Tyler McMahon is too 14 hr QuitBeingaDumbass 1
I think it's Sam on south side anyone know anyt... (Aug '15) Mon Guest 3
Cynthia Owens Mon we wuz kangz 10
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Mon RSM 4,088
Backpage Mon SRB85 1
Jenna Bryan ex stripper (Sep '16) Mon Move on 8
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 280,555,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC