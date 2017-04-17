Flowers sentenced

Ashley Flowers, the former Parkersburg finance director who said she had an affair with former Mayor Bob Newell, was sentenced Monday on two-year-old charges of misdemeanor child neglect creating risk of injury to one year in jail suspended for three years of probation with special conditions. In February four days before her trial on charges of felony child endangerment, Flowers entered a plea agreement to plead guilty to the lesser included misdemeanor offenses.

