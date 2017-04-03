First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg announces Easter schedule
Easter Week services at First Lutheran Church, 19th and Plum streets, will begin today with worship service at 8:30 a.m., the traditional worship service at 10:45 a.m. and a 6:30 p.m. service. Holy Communion will be celebrated at Maundy Thursday services noon and 7 p.m. April 13. The class of First Communicants and their families will participate in the 7 p.m. service.
