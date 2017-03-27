Federal building on online auction block
Only a handful of offices remain in the 175,000-square-foot structure at Fifth and Juliana streets, with the Postal Service, U.S. District Court and others having moved out in recent years. Offices for the U.S. Department of Labor, Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration will transition to the former Union Trust building at 700 Market St. over the course of this year, leaving the structure empty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Monday fun
|7 hr
|Big money
|1
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|9 hr
|Ali Baba
|38
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|16 hr
|kelli
|4,037
|Arron westfall may be wanted
|21 hr
|Figuring u out
|1
|Mo's storage units
|Sat
|Ali Baba
|3
|nicki gibson (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|Elderly abuse
|28
|Scott Joy
|Mar 29
|wewuzkangz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC