Exhibit features Parkersburg High School alumni work
A new exhibit opening Saturday at the Parkersburg Art Center features works from 70 Parkersburg High School alumni artists from around the country. The exhibit will remain on display through May 13, and can be viewed Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daily admission at the art center is $2.
