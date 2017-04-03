Driver under influence hits house
Parkersburg firefighters assist and observe as a Jerry's Towing operator attempts to remove a GMC Sierra that crashed into a Camden Avenue house Monday after its driver suffered an apparent drug overdose. Karen Schimmel, Westbrook Health Services substance abuse division director, and Rachael Jarvis, Amity program director, gave the regular report on the Amity Center to the Wood County Commission on Monday.
