Division of Labor finds credit card s...

Division of Labor finds credit card skimmers at gas stations

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: West Virginia Metro

Since December 2016, the division has uncovered 10 skimmers at stations in Charleston, Marmet, Morgantown, Parkersburg and Nitro. Station employees have found other skimmers during this period, though they are not required to report the discovery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Virginia Metro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Parkersburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin Anderson, public debt 1 hr HmmBusy 57
Cynthia Owens 1 hr wewuzkangz 4
News Norma Boserman (Oct '10) 6 hr Dennis 6
JR Dowler 14 hr Mighty whitey 5
Mike Haught Thu HOTTISHAUGHT 18
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) Thu Dennis 4,048
A question for the Trump Supporters Apr 4 Geralt 2
See all Parkersburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Parkersburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Wood County was issued at April 07 at 10:48PM EDT

Parkersburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Parkersburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Parkersburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,573 • Total comments across all topics: 280,129,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC