Company' comes to Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Photo by Wayne Towner The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will open its production of the musical comedy "Company" on Friday at the Guild Playhouse at Eighth and Market streets in Parkersburg. The show dates are Friday, Saturday, April 28-30 and May 5-6.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsandSentinel.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Parkersburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Anderson, public debt
|11 min
|JennaMilvet
|79
|SugarBabies
|3 hr
|Looking
|1
|who wants to jizz on Sabrina staats ?
|18 hr
|usernameme
|2
|Best looking women in this area? (Jul '16)
|Wed
|Reinbo love
|13
|i need a cougar (Nov '12)
|Wed
|Reinbo love
|6
|Parkersburg Cops
|Tue
|Anonymous Berkshire
|7
|Cynthia Owens
|Apr 17
|we wuz kangz
|6
Find what you want!
Search Parkersburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC