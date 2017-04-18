Company' comes to Actors Guild of Par...

Company' comes to Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Photo by Wayne Towner The Actors Guild of Parkersburg will open its production of the musical comedy "Company" on Friday at the Guild Playhouse at Eighth and Market streets in Parkersburg. The show dates are Friday, Saturday, April 28-30 and May 5-6.

